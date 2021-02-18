Avaya Names Darcey Harrison as VP of Cloud Acceleration

Avaya

Avaya has appointed Darcey Harrison as vice president of Cloud Acceleration for North America to help the company’s customers and partners migrate to cloud and support digital transformation, Avaya reported on Wednesday.

“Avaya continues to attract remarkably high-caliber talent, with a continued focus on delivering for our customers, providing them with multicloud solutions in a wide range of deployment options and subscription models,” said Frank Ciccone , senior vice president, North American Sales, Avaya. "We’re excited to have Darcey join our company at this exciting time, and I believe her industry experience and demonstrated leadership are a tremendous asset to the team.”

In her new role, Harrison will expand Avaya’s customer adoption of the Avaya OneCloud communications and collaboration portfolio. She will also work with customers to help businesses adapt to emerging technology solutions.

Avaya’s cloud and subscription business has contributed to more than 30 percent of the company’s revenue, and 40 percent of Avaya’s new logos are cloud. As the company continues to expand in this market, Harrison will help gain traction as more businesses select Avaya as their CCaaS, UCaaS and CPaaS provider.

Before joining Avaya, Harrison served as chief revenue officer of UJET . With the company, she delivered over 100 percent growth, and was responsible for sales, channels, solutions consulting, customer success and sales operations.

Prior to UJET, Harrison served in a variety of senior cloud sales management roles with experience guiding customers through technology transitions to achieve positive business outcomes, including Markforged , Cloud4Wi and Swiftype .

“I am pleased to be joining Avaya at such an important time, as the company continues to strengthen its customer-driven approach to delivering innovation in multicloud communications and collaboration solutions,” said Harrison. As organizations of all sizes increasingly plan to adopt cloud communications, I look forward to helping to drive growth for our customers, partners and Avaya.”