Battelle-Cascade Partnership to Deliver Environmental Remediation Technology for Recalcitrant Contaminants

Battelle

Battelle has announced its intent to provide Cascade Environmental with a patented process for the use of encapsulated enzymes to remediate recalcitrant pollutants , the organization reported on Thursday. Cascade Environmental will begin to explore the use of Battelle’s technology at its sites. The co-inventors of the process are Battelle researchers Kate Kucharzyk , Tony Duong and former Battelle researcher Ram Lalgudi .

“We’re pleased to begin working with Cascade in this promising technology collaboration that will have broad industry impact,” said Dan Longbrake , commercial business director for PFAS and Environmental Restoration. “We expect to be able to release more information as we finalize details.”

Battelle’s optimized encapsulation process will provide a formulation of a proprietary mixture of fungal-derived, oxidoreducing, time-released enzymes for rapid degradation of recalcitrant contaminants. The structure and composition of encapsulated enzyme beads will help remedy petroleum hydrocarbons (TPHs), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

The encapsulated enzyme formulation has a broad spectrum of treatment and will provide a controlled release of enzymes to eliminate multiple application events. Battelle’s technology is easy to use, does not create waste and promotes complete degradation of pollutants through microorganisms as the contaminant becomes more bioavailable after enzymatic treatment.

"Adding a slow-release enzymatic chemistry solution to the new Cascade Chemistries line of products deepens our capabilities to support our clients at their challenging TPH, PCB and PAH-impacted sites,” said Scott Wisher , senior vice president at Cascade. “We envision these chemistries being appropriate for in situ injection along with conventional remediation including soil blending.”

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries.