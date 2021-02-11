Biden Names David Turk, Julie Su as Picks for Energy, Labor Deputy Secretaries

White House

President Biden has selected David Turk, deputy executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), and Julie Su, secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, to serve as deputy secretaries of the departments of Energy and Labor, respectively.

The White House announced Wednesday the officials are expected to help Secretary of Energy nominee Jennifer Granholm and Secretary of Labor nominee Marty Walsh address energy- and job-related challenges. Both deputy secretary positions need approval from the Senate.

Turk's career includes coordinating DOE's international technology and clean energy initiatives during the Obama administration and serving on the Energy Agency Review Team that made recommendations on DOE issues and offices during the transition to the Biden administration. At IEA, he prioritizes efforts to support countries around the world looking to make clean energy transitions.

Su, on the other hand, works to advise Gov. Gavin Newsom on labor issues and employment programs in California. She served as California labor commissioner from 2011 to 2018, focusing on ensuring fair and just workplace. Her legal career is centered on promoting justice on behalf of poor and disenfranchised communities.

"Turk and Su will help advance President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda by rebuilding America’s middle class and creating an equitable clean energy future we can depend on," the White House announcement reads.