Brad Bunn to Assume Vice Director Role at DLA

Brad Bunn HR Director DLA

Brad Bunn, director at the Defense Logistics Agency's (DLA) human resources unit, will succeed Mike Scott as vice director. Bunn will lead and oversee the agency's operations, strategic planning and resource management functions, DLA said Wednesday.

DLA Director and U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic said Bunn will bring his knowledge of the agency's mission, logistics, business and financial operations to his new capacity.

Bunn noted he led DLA's human resources unit for 11 years. He helped DLA respond to data breaches at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and assisted in addressing various gaps brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senior Executive Service veteran oversaw the design, creation and implementation of the National Security Personnel System into DLA. He also served as director of the Defense Civilian Personnel Management Service.

Scott is slated to leave DLA at the end of the month.