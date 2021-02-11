Unanet

Brad Bunn to Assume Vice Director Role at DLA

Matthew Nelson February 11, 2021 Executive Moves, News

Brad Bunn to Assume Vice Director Role at DLA
Brad Bunn HR Director DLA

Brad Bunn, director at the Defense Logistics Agency's (DLA) human resources unit, will succeed Mike Scott as vice director. Bunn will lead and oversee the agency's operations, strategic planning and resource management functions, DLA said Wednesday.

DLA Director and U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michelle Skubic said Bunn will bring his knowledge of the agency's mission, logistics, business and financial operations to his new capacity.

Bunn noted he led DLA's human resources unit for 11 years. He helped DLA respond to data breaches at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and assisted in addressing various gaps brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senior Executive Service veteran oversaw the design, creation and implementation of the National Security Personnel System into DLA. He also served as director of the Defense Civilian Personnel Management Service.

Scott is slated to leave DLA at the end of the month.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Matt Desch

Iridium Reports Fourth Quarter 2020, Issues Full Year 2021 Guidance; Matt Desch Quoted

Iridium Communications has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and issued its full-year 2021 guidance. The company reported fourth-quarter total revenue of $146.5 million, which consisted of $116.9 million of service revenue and $29.6 million of revenue related to equipment sales and engineering and support projects. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved