Bureau of Fiscal Service, VA CDOs Talk Efforts to Automate Appropriations, Data Mgmt

Artificial Intelligence

Justin Marsico, chief data officer of the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, said the bureau’s pilot effort to use artificial intelligence to process documents helps reduce friction for remote employees, Federal News Network reported Tuesday.

Last year, the Department of the Treasury component launched a pilot program to deploy AI to ingest unstructured data from sources such as PDFs to simplify the appropriations process.

BFS deployed algorithms that use natural language processing to handle data from the appropriations bill and identify potential discrepancies and issues, Marsico told attendees at a virtual event hosted by the Advanced Technology Academic Research Center.

Kshemendra Paul, CDO of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), noted at a FedInsider webinar that the VA is finalizing its data strategy along with efforts to establish a ”joint vision” with the Department of Defense on data analytics.

The concept is meant to “recognize and build on the customer experience journey-mapping that VA has led on,” he noted.