CISA Acting Director Brandon Wales: Agency Must Implement Changes in Federal Cybersecurity

Brandon Wales Acting Director CISA

Brandon Wales, who leads the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on an acting basis, said CISA must make some changes to prevent federal network breaches, much like an incident that was discovered in Dec. 2020.

He said at a Business Council for International Understanding event that CISA is already working to improve the monitoring of federal network endpoints, FCW reported Thursday.

Wales' statement follows a cyber attack done in late 2020 with the SolarWinds Orion software. He acknowledged that Einstein, a critical part of the National Cybersecurity Protection System, was not enough to prevent the attack.

The acting CISA leader said the agency is now looking for ways to bolster visibility over potentially threatening internal network systems.