CISA Extends Term of ICT Supply Chain Task Force; Bob Kolasky Quoted

Bob Kolasky Assistant Director CISA

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has extended the term of a supply-chain security task force for an additional six months to continue efforts to protect the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.

CISA said Thursday the extension will allow the ICT Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) Task Force to build on its work detailed in its Year 2 report which covers information sharing, manufacturer evaluation, threat analysis and COVID-19 impacts.

The public-private task force is headed by CISA in partnership with the IT and Communications Sector Coordinating Councils. As part of its extended term, the group will continue promoting partnerships with international allies, stakeholders and other sectors to address issues in ICT supply-chain resilience.

Robert Mayer, co-chair of the task force, said the group has worked to engage government and ICT stakeholders to help secure the global supply chain over the past two years.

Bob Kolasky, assistant director of CISA and Task Force co-chair, noted that the extension will also ensure that the partnership can “work beyond the normal governmental processes" and address unique ICT issues.

The task force will also build on findings detailed in its Working Group 2 Threat Scenarios Report and continue supporting the Federal Acquisition Security Council.