CISA to Demonstrate Tech for Emergency Comms on the Energy Grid

CISA

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) plans to test a new technology designed to support priority communications for emergency response efforts.

“It’s exciting to work with the PIL, using innovative processes to solve the challenges we face in keeping our country safe each day,” CISA’s chief innovation officer, Sabra Horne, stated.

Crius Technology Group's Comm³ technology would help CISA route security and emergency preparedness communications signals across the electric grid, under the Next Generation Network Priority Service program's second phase, CISA said Tuesday.

CISA wants to demonstrate how electrical power infrastructure can alternatively serve as a communications pathway that prioritizes first responders.

“The NGN-PS Pilot will provide us a key advantage in meeting our emergency communications needs and solving a mission problem, saving us time and money, while we stay focused on keeping our nation safe," said Billy Bob Brown, executive assistant director for emergency communications at CISA.

The agency purchased Comm³ through an expedited procurement process, which the Department of Homeland Security uses to quickly access needed commercial technologies.