Col. Marc Pelini: DOD Considers AI Decision Making Without Human Intervention

Nichols Martin February 4, 2021 News, Technology

Col. Marc Pelini, division chief for capabilities and requirements at the Joint Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Office, said the military is looking to develop a method that allows for artificial intelligence decision making without direct human intervention, when necessary.

He said at a teleconference the Department of Defense (DOD) considers this approach in response to enemy unmanned aircraft system swarms, a threat that may require military operations to move faster, DOD News reported Wednesday.

The Army still does not have the authority to have human involvement out-of-the-loop in AI operations, but the rising threat has led to discussions on potential, alternative approaches.

"When you're starting to see swarming activities of hundreds or potentially thousands [of UAS] in the future, obviously you want your system to operate as fast [as possible] to provide those weaponeering solutions to the operator, or operate within a set of parameters," Pelini said.

