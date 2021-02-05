Unanet

Defense Procurement Vet James Geurts to Serve as Navy’s Undersecretary on Acting Basis

Nichols Martin February 5, 2021 Executive Moves, News, Wash100

Defense Procurement Vet James Geurts to Serve as Navy’s Undersecretary on Acting Basis
James Geurts Acting Undersecretary U.S. Navy

James Geurts, who most recently served as the assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition and was a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, was designated the service's acting undersecretary on Thursday. 

Geurts will also concurrently perform duties as chief operations and management officer of the Department of the Navy (DON), the service said the same day. He oversaw the Navy's annual $100 billion budget for naval technologies essential to U.S. maritime defense in his most recent role, which ran from late 2017 to early 2019.

His three-decade career includes technology procurement-related work with U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) and the U.S. Air Force, where he managed programs for missiles, fighter aircraft, avionics systems, unmanned aircraft and other technologies.

“Having supported the military, both in and out of uniform, for the majority of my life, I know that when we are empowered and focused on the mission we can accomplish amazing things,” Geurts said.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Bruce Caswell

Maximus Reports Fiscal Year 2021 First Quarter Results; Bruce Caswell Quoted

Maximus has reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The report found that  revenue increased 15.6 percent to $945.6 million as compared to $818.2 million reported for the prior-year period. “We expanded our pandemic-response work with new contracts supporting vaccination administration efforts,” said Bruce Caswell, president and chief executive officer of Maximus and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved