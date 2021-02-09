Denis McDonough Now Senate-Confirmed as Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Denis McDonough VA Secretary

Denis McDonough, formerly chief of staff to Barack Obama, has been Senate-confirmed to become secretary of veterans affairs, NPR reported Monday.

A Senate meeting on Monday resulted in an 87-7 vote in favor of McDonough, President Biden's nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). McDonough was the deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration and also served in the former president's transition team.

The newly appointed VA secretary also advised Tom Daschle, who was the Senate democratic leader, on foreign policy. McDonough, as VA secretary, will oversee efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to the country's veterans.