Unanet

DHS, Metropolitan Transportation Authority to Assess COVID-19 Spread in Public Vehicles

Matthew Nelson February 17, 2021 News, Technology

DHS, Metropolitan Transportation Authority to Assess COVID-19 Spread in Public Vehicles
Department of Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security and New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority have teamed up to explore how COVID-19 aerosol agents travel through public transit systems.

DHS said Tuesday its science and technology directorate freed an airborne coronavirus simulant into train cars and buses operated by MTA to examine how COVID-19 spreads through coughs and sneezes.

The team will incorporate airflow and dispersion models into a software tool to forecast the simulant's spread and determine where MTA can install sensor systems. DHS will also implement environmental data into the models to validate response efforts in the event of an airborne health hazard.

The partnership seeks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as well as other potential terrorist threats as part of DHS S&T's Urban Security Initiative.

"We are developing capabilities, tools and resources in New York City that other states, cities and localities can use to better prepare for, respond to and recover from the pandemic or other emergency," said Don Bansleben, a program manager at DHS S&T.

DHS plans to conduct a large-scale iteration of the study in various areas within New York to trace and observe the movement of a simulated coronavirus agent. 

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene Partners with Tellabs to Deliver ACUITY LAN Solution

Tyto Athene has partnered with Tellabs, a leader in Passive Optical Network (PON) solutions, to launch Tyto Athene’s ACUITY LAN Solution. The company’s ACUITY Micro Data Center was created to provide mission-critical edge processing, analytics and unified communications in a turn-key solution. Tyto Athene will add Tellabs’ Optical LAN (OLAN) to enable the ACUITY LAN Solution to scale its tactical transportable network. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved