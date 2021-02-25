Unanet

DHS S&T Selects Participants of Summer Research Team Program

Nichols Martin February 25, 2021 News, Technology

DHS Science and Technology Directorate

The Department of Homeland Security's Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T) will award a combined amount of $446,200 to academic teams for research across multiple security areas. 

Participants of the Summer Research Team program will conduct studies at S&T-supported centers of excellence, which focus on agriculture security, terrorism, economic analysis and other homeland security topics.

The SRT Program aims to produce DHS-relevant research advancements by providing opportunities to undergraduate and graduate students, as well as early-career educators. SRT participants will perform this research over 10 weeks.

The department selected the teams from participants of the Minority Serving Institutions program, which is handled by S&T’s Office of University Programs. Specific topics tackled by the selected teams include storm surge predictions, cyber forensic intelligence, routing security and sulfur detection.

CoEs participating in the SRT program are:

  • Arctic Domain Awareness Center
  • Borders, Trade and Immigration Institute
  • Center for Accelerated Operational Efficiency
  • Coastal Resilience Center
  • Criminal Investigations and Network Analysis
  • Critical Infrastructure Resilience Institute
  • Maritime Security Center

