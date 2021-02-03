DHS Taps IJIS Institute to Oversee Program for Public Safety Agencies

Department of Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded $268 thousand in funds to Integrated Justice Information Systems Institute to lead an effort that seeks to optimize communications between public safety agencies during joint emergency operations.

The first phase of the CAD2CAD project aims to develop a set of interoperability standards for computer-aided dispatch platforms and address first responders' inability to transmit information through CAD systems, DHS said Tuesday.

IJIS Institute plans to partner with industry and public safety organizations to conduct pilot tests, assess methodologies and specifications and market the creation of standards-based CAD interoperability technologies.

DHS may exercise a 14-month option, which will bring the award's cumulative value to $731 thousand, to extend the project to phase II and hold tests to gauge the viability of the interoperability offerings. The second phase will also cover planning efforts for the technologies' commercialization.

Norman Speicher, program manager for the First Responders and Detection program at DHS, said the project aims to enhance more than 6,000 emergency communication centers' response capabilities.

“This project highlights the critical partnership with public safety to embrace emerging technologies and find solutions to improve interoperability for CAD systems, enabling efficient response operations across the Nation,” said Billy Bob Brown Jr., CISA executive assistant director for emergency communications. “Every second counts.”