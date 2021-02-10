DISA-STRATCOM Field Office Shuts Down Legacy Information Facility for New System

DISA

The Defense Information Systems Agency's (DISA) field office with U.S. Strategic Command has closed down the core of a legacy military network to give way to a new command and control facility.

The Defense Information Systems Network's final core device shut down on Dec. 21 to be succeeded by a new C2 system with modern telecommunications technology, DISA said Tuesday.

The now defunct legacy facility, which was operated by Offutt Air Force Base, supported the U.S. military's telecommunications for nearly four decades.

“DISA-STRATCOM Field Office leadership and on-site coordination were the key enablers that facilitated delivery of capability ahead of schedule and within budget," said David Bennett, director of operations at DISA.