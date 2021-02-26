DISA Uses Cloud-Based Tech to Optimize Teleworking; Vice Adm. Nancy Norton Quoted

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton Director DISA

The Defense Information Systems Agency partnered with a cloud-focused group at the Department of Defense's chief information office to address the demands of teleworking amid the COVID-19 pandemic. DISA said Thursday that it sought expertise from DOD CIO's Cloud Computing Program Office (CCPO) on technologies that optimize cloud-based teleworking.

CCPO helped DISA identify a commercially available tool to deliver the Commercial Virtual Remote Environment (CVR), where users can communicate, collaborate and telework on the military's Non-classified Internet Protocol Router Network.

“CVR obliterated the myth that it requires years to deploy a capability to the entire department,” said Sharon Woods, executive director of CCPO.

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton, DISA director and a previous Wash100 Award winner, said the collaboration exhibited success with CVR's procurement and deployment across DOD.

“The ability of the DISA workforce and that of other DoD components to adopt CVR and use it successfully for internal and external collaboration is a stunning example of the agility our personnel possess and their commitment to our missions,” VADM Norton said.