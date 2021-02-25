DOD to Finance Naval Postgraduate School for Research on Climate Response

Naval Postgraduate School

The Department of Defense will award $2.4 million to Naval Postgraduate School for research on how the military can prepare for sudden climate events.

The “Advancing Resilience Theory and Tools to Combat Environmental Surprise" project will tackle issues faced by military installations during climate change, natural disasters and other environmental events, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday.

DOD's Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program will issue the funds over four years as NPS and partners from Arizona State University create tools that address these issues.

The effort will utilize Dystopia, an NPS-created virtual environment designed to simulate various events for training.

“This project is important because there is growing recognition within the DOD for the potential of climate-change related events to affect operations, readiness and missions,” said David Alderson, director of NPS’ Center for Infrastructure Defense.