DOD Unveils Regional Sea Level Database for Coastal Facilities Engineering

Department of Defense

The Department of Defense (DOD) has publicly released a database that features information on regional sea levels to help engineers and designers develop coastal facilities.

DOD said Wednesday its Coastal Assessment Regional Scenario Working Group developed the DOD Regional Sea Level database and a complementary report titled “Regional Sea Level Scenarios for Coastal Risk Management.”

The database is meant to inform engineering activities at DOD-owned coastal sites with respect to changing sea levels across the globe. The department released the database under the Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program and Environmental Security Technology Certification Program.

Thadd Buzan, assistant director for military construction at the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment, said DOD's Unified Facilities Criteria program requires the information to help planners and designers who work on coastal installations.