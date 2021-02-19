Unanet

Ted Kaouk

CDO Council’s Ted Kaouk on Data-Sharing Initiatives, Interagency Collaboration

Ted Kaouk, chairman of the Chief Data Officers Council, has said that the council’s recently created data sharing working group is assessing needs to balance security and governmentwide data sharing. Kaouk said that the CDO Council is looking at ways to “blend data across agencies” to leverage key information. Kaouk's comments come after the CDO Council submitted its first report to Congress.

