DOE Approves Battelle Savannah River Alliance to Manage SRNL; Mark Peters Quoted

The Battelle Savannah River Alliance (BRSA) team has received a Notice to Proceed with Transition, following the Department of Energy’s (DOE) selection of BRSA to manage the Savannah River National Laboratory (SRNL), Battelle reported on Thursday.

“BSRA’s approach will ensure the delivery of high impact science, technology and engineering solutions into the future through a significant expansion of SRNL’s core competencies and programs,” said Mark Peters , Battelle’s executive vice president for Global Laboratory Operations.

SRNL conducts research and development (R&D) for diverse federal agencies, and it provides solutions that support national environmental, nuclear security, energy and manufacturing challenges. SRNL is also the DOE’s Environmental Management Laboratory, delivering strategic support for the nation’s waste clean-up program.

BSRA is led by and wholly-owned by Battelle, and the team consists of five regional universities, as well as two small business partners. Dr. Vahid Majidi , executive vice president and director of SRNL for the incumbent contractor Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, LLC, will serve as the laboratory director for BSRA.

“I look forward to working closely with the DOE, the Savannah River Site contractors, our SRNL leadership team, laboratory staff and community members to carry out a seamless transition,” Majidi said.

“Our team offers an exciting, compelling vision for the future of SRNL and provides DOE a leadership team and strategy that will deliver excellence in science and technology, operations, and community engagement,” Peters added. The Battelle-led team announced the potential 10-year, $3.8 billion contract in Dec. 2020. BRSA will begin the 120-day transition period on Feb. 16.