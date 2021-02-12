DOE Awards Grant for Academica-led Nuclear Science Research; Kasia Mendelsohn Quoted

DOE

An academic consortium will pursue research on nuclear science, engineering and security through a five-year, $25 million grant awarded by the Department of Energy's (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).

DOE said Thursday it awarded the grant to a group led by the University of California, Berkeley, and will obligate $5 million per year over the grant's active period.

The research will cover the areas of nuclear material science, radiochemistry and nuclear chemistry, nuclear physics and nuclear data, radiation detection and nuclear engineering.

DOE's Lawrence Berkeley, Lawrence Livermore, Los Alamos, Oak Ridge and Sandia national laboratories will work with the consortium on this research.

“I am confident the Berkeley-led team will build on their past success and continue to produce an effective return on agency investment,” said Kasia Mendelsohn, the acting deputy administrator for defense nuclear nonproliferation at NNSA.

The members of the Berkeley-led consortium are: