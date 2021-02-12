Unanet

DOE Awards Grant for Academica-led Nuclear Science Research; Kasia Mendelsohn Quoted

Nichols Martin February 12, 2021 News, Technology

DOE Awards Grant for Academica-led Nuclear Science Research; Kasia Mendelsohn Quoted
DOE

An academic consortium will pursue research on nuclear science, engineering and security through a five-year, $25 million grant awarded by the Department of Energy's (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). 

DOE said Thursday it awarded the grant to a group led by the University of California, Berkeley, and will obligate $5 million per year over the grant's active period.

The research will cover the areas of nuclear material science, radiochemistry and nuclear chemistry, nuclear physics and nuclear data, radiation detection and nuclear engineering.

DOE's Lawrence Berkeley, Lawrence Livermore, Los Alamos, Oak Ridge and Sandia national laboratories will work with the consortium on this research.

“I am confident the Berkeley-led team will build on their past success and continue to produce an effective return on agency investment,” said Kasia Mendelsohn, the acting deputy administrator for defense nuclear nonproliferation at NNSA.

The members of the Berkeley-led consortium are:

  • Air Force Institute of Technology
  • George Washington University
  • Michigan State University
  • North Carolina State University
  • Texas A&M University
  • University of California, Davis
  • University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
  • University of Nevada, Las Vegas
  • University of New Mexico
  • University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Jim McCarthy

NIST Releases Finalized PNT Service Cybersecurity Guidance; Jim McCarthy Quoted

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has published the final version of a document to guide the cybersecurity of positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services. NIST said Thursday its document titled “Foundational PNT Profile: Applying the Cybersecurity Framework for the Responsible Use of PNT Services” builds on input from the public on PNT data use.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved