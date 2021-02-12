DOE Unveils $100M Clean Energy Funding Opportunity; Tarak Shah Quoted

DOE

The Department of Energy (DOE) has earmarked $100 million in funds to validate disruptive clean energy technologies that could address climate issues.

Interested applicants may visit Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy's (ARPA-E) OPEN 2021 website to access information, resources and a teaming partner list to form project teams in line with the funding opportunity, DOE said Thursday.

DOE will also join a working group formed by the National Climate Task Force to develop technologies that could help the government achieve zero economy-wide emissions in 2050.

"Today we are inviting scientists, inventors, entrepreneurs and creative thinkers around America to join us in developing the energy technologies we need to tackle the climate crisis and build a more equitable clean energy economy," said Tarak Shah, chief of staff at DOE.

ARPA-E has awarded more than $2.4 billion in research and development funds and received over $4.9 billion in private sector follow-on funds to commercialize clean energy technologies since its inception in 2009.