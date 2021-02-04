Dr. Joe Mignogna of Caliburn Joins National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee

Dr. Joe Mignogna Chief Medical Officer Caliburn International

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) acting secretary recently appointed Dr. Joe Mignogna , chief medical officer with Caliburn International, to a three-year term on the National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee , Caliburn reported on Thursday.

“It’s really been a pleasure and a professionally rewarding experience working with Coast Guard leadership and the committee’s team of dedicated maritime professionals representing Caliburn,” Mignogna said.

The National Merchant Mariner Medical Advisory Committee is composed of nine healthcare professional members and five professional mariners. The committee works in tandem to advise the DHS secretary on matters relating to medical certification determinations.

Specifically, Mignogna will advise on issuance of licenses, certification of registry and merchant mariners’ documents, including medical standards and guidelines, medical examiner education and medical research.

Mignogna has consecutively served on the committee since 2014. In the position, he has contributed to and led several task statements. He has also authored an article for the U.S. Coast Guard Proceedings magazine devoted to mariner health and wellness.

Mignogna has served with Caliburn for nearly two decades. The company provides consulting, engineering, medical, and environmental services as well as large scale program management in support of our core markets of national defense, healthcare, international diplomacy, and homeland security client readiness.

The company’s workforce health management services supports the health and well-being of civilian and military workforce partners, and is one of the largest providers of medical management and on-site exam services to the federal government, as well as international and commercial clients.