DynCorp International Earns FAA Diamond Awards

DynCorp International

DynCorp International (DI) has earned the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Diamond Award for Excellence in three programs: CAL FIRE, U.S. Forest Service Firewatch program and U.S. Air Force at Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington program. The awards have recognized the company’s commitment to aviation maintenance training.

DI was recognized for its work with the CAL FIRE program, marking its ninth Diamond award. The company flies and maintains Grumman S-2T air tankers, C-130H training aircraft and OV-10A aircraft. DI also supports UH-1H Super Huey and S-70i Blackhawk helicopters flown by CAL FIRE pilots.

“This award means that every DI maintenance technician has achieved at least 12 additional hours of FAA-approved maintenance training,” said Jeff Cavarra , CAL FIRE’s program director. “I am proud of our team’s dedication to safety and training in maintaining the largest wildland air fleet in the world.”

The company also received its sixth consecutive U.S. Forest Service Firewatch program award. DI maintains and operates reconfigured Army AH-1/Bell 209 Cobra helicopters. The company has integrated advanced systems into the aircrafts to improve operational efficiency and tactical decision-making.

“We are pleased to be among DI’s Diamond Award recipients again for our sixth year in a row,” said Tamara Skjegstad , Firewatch program manager. “Our maintenance technicians deserve all the recognition for their hard work meeting these commitments.”

DI team at JB Andrews has earned the U.S. Air Force at Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington program award over the past 19 years. DI provides services for Executive Airlift and Rotary Maintenance Wing including aircraft maintenance in support of aircraft assigned to the 316th Wing and 89th Airlift Wing.