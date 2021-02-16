DynCorp Wins $554M Task Order to Provide UH-60 Contractor Logistics Support; Joe Dunaway Quoted

DynCorp International

DynCorp has been awarded a potential six-year, $554.1 million task order from the Army Contracting Command , Redstone Arsenal, Ala., to provide UH-60 Contractor Logistics Support (CLS) under the Worldwide Logistics Support Services – Contractor Logistics Support (WLSS-C) multiple award IDIQ, Amentum reported on Tuesday.

“We are excited to expand our position as the largest aviation services provider for the U.S. Army,” said Joe Dunaway, president of DynAviation . “This award continues DI’s legacy of support for MASPO and the Afghan forces.”

Under the award, Dyncorp will deliver critical equipment, material and services to support the U.S. Army, Multi‐National Aviation Special Project Office (MASPO), Department of Defense (DoD) and the host nation of Afghanistan.

DynCorp will provide the purchase of parts, components, equipment, spares and consumables to support the MASPO, the Afghan Special Mission Wing (SMW) and its Special Operations Advisory Group (SOAG), as well as the Afghan Air Force (AAF) and its Train, Advise and Assist Command ‐ Air (TAAC‐A).

In addition, the company will perform CLS and hybrid CLS through the integration of Afghan military workers to support continued airworthiness of aircraft. DynCorp will leverage its DynMRO as the maintenance management information system (MMIS) for the Afghan fleet of UH-60 aircraft. DynMRO will deliver maintenance management proficiencies to enable the Afghan military to perform supply support functions.

DynCorp began work in Jan. 2021. The company will perform work in Afghanistan and manage efforts from DynCorp's Huntsville, Ala. office. Amentum acquired DynCorp in Nov. 2020. Since then, the combined companies have provided enhanced capabilities for their customers.