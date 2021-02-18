Unanet

FCC Asks Public for Input on Network Supply Chain Cleanup Program

Nichols Martin February 18, 2021 News, Technology

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) needs public feedback on proposals to change existing policy regarding a program to clean up the supply chain of U.S. communications networks. 

These proposed modifications aim to allow communications service providers with 10 million or less customers to take part in the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program.

The program, created through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, funds efforts to throw away security-threatening network equipment, the commission said Wednesday. The bill allotted $1.89 billion for this objective.

FCC now wants the public's feedback on eligibility, prioritization schemes and other rules surrounding the reimbursement program. The agency also seeks comments on Huawei's and ZTE's designations as national security threats.

