Unanet

Federal Commission Eyes $32B Annual Spending for AI Research by FY 2026

Brenda Marie Rivers February 18, 2021 News, Press Releases, Technology

Federal Commission Eyes $32B Annual Spending for AI Research by FY 2026
Artificial Intelligence

The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) has submitted its draft report to Congress stating that annual AI research and development spending must reach $32 billion by fiscal year 2026, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

The report also states that the secretary of the Department of Defense (DOD) must establish goals for AI readiness by the end of the year ahead of achieving enterprise-wide readiness in 2025. 

The DOD and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) must create an integration group for AI efforts as well as a “red team” that will defend AI systems against adversary threats.

Other initiatives highlighted in the report include the creation of a National Digital Reserve Corps and a $1 billion effort to ensure long-term funding for technologies meant to address goals under the National Intelligence Strategy.

Eric Schmidt, chairman of NSCAI, said at the group's plenary session that it is vital to take an incremental approach to addressing recommendations detailed in the report. NSCAI will submit a final version of the report on March 1st.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Tim Conway

NTT DATA Teams with Spartan Medical to Deliver COVID-19 Services; Tim Conway Quoted

NTT DATA Services has collaborated with  Spartan Medical to provide COVID-19 testing and tracing services to government agencies and public sector organizations. "With the success of NTT DATA’s solution for COVID-19 testing we are now working on ways to support our government clients as well,” said Tim Conway president, Public Sector, NTT DATA Services and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved