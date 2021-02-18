Federal Commission Eyes $32B Annual Spending for AI Research by FY 2026

Artificial Intelligence

The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) has submitted its draft report to Congress stating that annual AI research and development spending must reach $32 billion by fiscal year 2026, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

The report also states that the secretary of the Department of Defense (DOD) must establish goals for AI readiness by the end of the year ahead of achieving enterprise-wide readiness in 2025.

The DOD and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) must create an integration group for AI efforts as well as a “red team” that will defend AI systems against adversary threats.

Other initiatives highlighted in the report include the creation of a National Digital Reserve Corps and a $1 billion effort to ensure long-term funding for technologies meant to address goals under the National Intelligence Strategy.

Eric Schmidt, chairman of NSCAI, said at the group's plenary session that it is vital to take an incremental approach to addressing recommendations detailed in the report. NSCAI will submit a final version of the report on March 1st.