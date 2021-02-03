Unanet

Gen. David Berger Wants Marines to Trust, Use AI Tech for Quicker Performance

Nichols Martin February 3, 2021 News, Technology

Gen. David Berger Commandant U.S. Marine Corps

Gen. David Berger, commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps, said he wants the service branch to streamline and accelerate logistics and warfare via artificial intelligence.

Berger, at the National Defense Industrial Association’s expeditionary warfare conference, said he envisions a self-updating system that uses AI to track adversaries, determine optimal logistics routes and deploy unmanned vehicles to deliver supplies, USNI News reported Tuesday. The commandant said marines need to build their trust in AI for his envisioned system to materialize.

“We have programs right now, capabilities right now that allow for fully automatic processing of sensor-to-shooter targeting, but we don’t trust the data," he said.

Berger referenced a study that found that individuals who trained with an AI system have more confidence in the technology, compared those who were just given the system. The general said he'd want industry to help USMC train with and trust AI technology.

