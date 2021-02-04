Unanet

GISS Director Gavin Schmidt to Temporarily Serve as NASA’s Senior Climate Adviser; Steve Jurczyk Quoted

Nichols Martin February 4, 2021 Executive Moves, News

NASA has appointed Gavin Schmidt, director of he Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS), to advise the agency on climate science in a new, acting-basis role. 

Schmidt will serve as NASA's acting senior climate advisor, a role through which he will promote climate-related investments and support efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. He brings a research career focused on modeling climate change across past, current and future events, with over 150 co-authored research papers. 

The climate expert, who has been GISS' leader since 2014, is also a recipient of the American Geophysical Union's Climate Communication Prize and NASA's Outstanding Leadership Medal.

“This position will provide NASA leadership critical insights and recommendations for the agency’s full spectrum of science, technology, and infrastructure programs related to climate,” said Steve Jurczyk, acting NASA Administrator.

Schmidt's acting role will remain effective until NASA appoints a full-time senior climate advisor.

