Government Healthcare Practitioners Use AI to Support Cancer, COVID-19 Treatment

Healthcare Automation

Andrew Borkowski, who leads a molecular diagnostics laboratory within Florida-based James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital, said artificial intelligence can support, but not replace, healthcare providers. He has been working on AI platforms designed to help healthcare practitioners detect lung, colon and colon cancer symptoms, FedTech reported Monday.

Les Folio, lead radiologist for computed tomography at a radiology-focused organization within the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) Clinical Center, said radiologists would still make the final decisions in reporting, with checking and balancing from man-driven AI workflows.

NIH has also adopted AI for use in COVID-19 detection. The technology helps with X-rays and computed tomography scans.

This AI-supported COVID-19 detection approach still awaits the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval before it can be used in medical clinics.