GSA Launches Updated FedRAMP Website; Ashley Mahan Quoted

Brenda Marie Rivers February 17, 2021 News, Press Releases, Technology

The General Services Administration (GSA) has redesigned the website for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) in a move to promote the use of cloud technologies to streamline online operations.

GSA said Tuesday that the updated FedRAMP website is aimed at providing easy access to information on authorization procedures while simplifying the online experience through search and filter functions.

“Meeting the technology needs of the federal government during the pandemic is our priority, and FedRAMP will continue to be an essential part of that effort,” noted Dave Zvenyach, deputy commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service and director of TTS. 

FedRAMP, which falls under GSA’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS), is working on plans to continuously update its online procedures through regular feedback and web analytics.

Ashley Mahan, acting assistant commissioner of TTS, said the new website is meant to clearly direct visitors to “digestible information that aligns to where they are within the authorization process.”

“FedRAMP is driven by transparency, increasing adoption of cloud computing and providing a better experience to the many customers and partners,” said TTS Acting Assistant Commissioner, Ashley Mahan. “The original website’s structure did not lend itself to an intuitive user path and was content heavy, making it difficult to find desired information. The new website clearly directs visitors to digestible information that aligns to where they are within the authorization process.”

