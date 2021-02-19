Unanet

Tyto Athene’s Robert Mohr to Join IAB at UMass Dartmouth

Robert Mohr, director of Business Development and director of ACUITY Micro Data Center product line, has been appointed as a new member of the Industrial Advisory Board (IAB) of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth (UMass Dartmouth), Tyto Athene reported last week. 

