General Services Administration

The General Services Administration’s (GSA) Technology Transformation Services (TTS) is seeking state and local government participants to leverage the login.gov portal’s authentication services for the execution of programs funded by the federal government.

GSA said Thursday it seeks to partner with state and local authorities seeking to administer federally-funded initiatives through login.gov’s identity proofing features.

The agency noted that its engineering, product, security and user experience experts under TTS will work with program participants to ensure the secure operation of their respective projects.

TTS oversees the login.gov portal, which offers multifactor authentication in line with standards such as the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act. The access portal has supported identity authentication requirements for federal websites since 2017.