GSA to Educate Contracting Officers on DOD’s New Cybersecurity Standards; Keith Nakasone Quoted

Keith Nakasone GSA

The General Services Administration (GSA) has begun to develop training documents for contracting officers in line with the Department of Defense's (DOD) new cybersecurity standards, FCW reported Wednesday.

Keith Nakasone, deputy assistant commissioner for information technology acquisition at GSA, said contracting officers would use these documents as guides for DOD's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) standards.

The guides would help officers align with CMMC standards when dealing with government-wide acquisition contracts, Nakasone said at an event hosted by the Association for Federal Information Resources Management (AFFIRM).

The executive also noted that GSA is talking with non-defense agencies about applying CMMC standards to their own procurements. CMMC aims to bolster the security of controlled unclassified information in the defense supply chain.