Unanet

GSA to Educate Contracting Officers on DOD’s New Cybersecurity Standards; Keith Nakasone Quoted

Nichols Martin February 18, 2021 News, Technology

GSA to Educate Contracting Officers on DOD’s New Cybersecurity Standards; Keith Nakasone Quoted
Keith Nakasone GSA

The General Services Administration (GSA) has begun to develop training documents for contracting officers in line with the Department of Defense's (DOD) new cybersecurity standards, FCW reported Wednesday. 

Keith Nakasone, deputy assistant commissioner for information technology acquisition at GSA, said contracting officers would use these documents as guides for DOD's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) standards.

The guides would help officers align with CMMC standards when dealing with government-wide acquisition contracts, Nakasone said at an event hosted by the Association for Federal Information Resources Management (AFFIRM). 

The executive also noted that GSA is talking with non-defense agencies about applying CMMC standards to their own procurements. CMMC aims to bolster the security of controlled unclassified information in the defense supply chain.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Tim Conway

NTT DATA Teams with Spartan Medical to Deliver COVID-19 Services; Tim Conway Quoted

NTT DATA Services has collaborated with  Spartan Medical to provide COVID-19 testing and tracing services to government agencies and public sector organizations. "With the success of NTT DATA’s solution for COVID-19 testing we are now working on ways to support our government clients as well,” said Tim Conway president, Public Sector, NTT DATA Services and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved