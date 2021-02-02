GSA, USPS Offer Credentialing Services at U.S. Post Offices; Darlene Gore Quoted

Identity Verification

The General Services Administration (GSA) partnered with the U.S. Postal Service to help federal employees update personal identity credentials with ease of access. Federal employees were able to access credentialing services at U.S. post offices under the USAccess Point pilot, an effort to address the limited availability of USAccess credentialing sites, GSA said Monday.

GSA launched the pilot on Nov. 5 and has since helped over 4,000 federal government employees process credentials at U.S. post offices. The pilot stood up credentialing operations across seven post offices within the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. These sites include post offices in Suitland, Maryland; and Herndon, Virginia.

“The partnership allows for innovations in the federal shared services model and could lead to offering additional identity management services at USPS sites in the future," said Darlene Gore, director of GSA's identity credential and access management division.