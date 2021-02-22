GSA’s Dave Zvenyach on Digital Services Unit’s Role in Assisted Acquisition, Government Service Transformation

Dave Zvenyach Director GSA TTS

Dave Zvenyach, director of the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Technology Transformation Services (TTS) unit, has said that TTS has been making progress in its programs and execution of assisted acquisition authorities.

Zvenyach, who also serves as deputy commissioner for the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS), told Nextgov in an interview published Friday that TTS and the 18F digital services unit are partnering for assisted acquisition efforts to support agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Administration for Children and Families.

The 18F unit also launched efforts to promote best practices through the De-risking Government Technology Guide under the 10x transformation program, according to Zvenyach.

He noted that TTS worked to drive partnerships with industry through cloud efforts including the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

In addition, Zvenyach said that TTS’s work supporting the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force by creating a portal on USA.gov has enabled the public to leverage government information sources for COVID-19 inquiries.

"I think the perception around 18F is exclusively being focused about disruption, frankly, misses the point,” said Zvenyach.

“We're here as public servants. Our job is to work with agency partners and deliver exceptional experiences for the public. As long as we're doing that, I'm good. If we're not doing that, then we need to work.”