Ian Wallace to Advise State Department on Cyber Matters

Ian Wallace Senior Adviser State Department

Ian Wallace, who formerly held leadership roles at the U.K.'s defense ministry, has been named a senior adviser to the State Department's Office of the Coordinator for Cyber Issues.

He will focus on helping the department build cyber capacity in his new role, which became effective on Monday, the newly appointed senior adviser said in a tweet posted Friday. Wallace will perform this work on a contractual basis under Tuvli, an Akima subsidiary that offers information technology and cybersecurity support to the federal government.

He most recently served as a senior fellow for the German Marshall Fund of the United States' Digital Innovation and Democracy Initiative, and was a counselor for defense policy and nuclear matters at the British Embassy in Washington.

His career also includes advisory work for a U.K.-based multinational force that operated in Iraq. The State Department's cyber issue coordinator office works with partner countries to sustain a secure infrastructure for international communications and information-related activities.