Intelligent Waves Promotes Dennis Freeland to VP of BD; Erin Horrell Quoted

Dennis Freeland, VP of Business Development for Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves has promoted Dennis Freeland to vice president of Business Development to manage resources and drive strategic goals to support the company’s growth and expansion through proactive management engagement, the company reported on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to recognize Dennis for his strategic contribution to our record growth and excited to promote him as he helps us extend our growth trajectory to the next level. His experience, acumen, and trusted expertise in the Defense and IC community are second to none,” Erin Horrell , Intelligent Waves’ chief growth officer said.

Freeland has more than three decades of executive leadership and has spearheaded significant initiatives. He has utilized his insights from serving with the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and private sector companies to deliver solutions that support growth initiatives within Intelligent Waves.

Freeland has extensive knowledge of planning, coordination and instruction, and he has also conducted wide-ranging security missions, including All-Source intelligence analysis, personal security,and direct-action operations.

He has more than two decades of active duty service with the United States Marine Corps (USMC). With USMC, Freeland served, trained and deployed with infantry and reconnaissance units. Freeland is also an active member in the Defense and Intelligence Community (IC).

He served in an operational role where he supervised, coordinated and certified combat-capable Marine Corps Force Reconnaissance platoons in tactics, doctrine and equipment. Freeland was also a senior enlisted member of Crisis Action Planning within deployed Maritime Special Purpose Force units.

Freeland collaborates with multiple Professional Associations, including Marine Corps League, Marine Corps Force Reconnaissance Association, Disabled American Veterans, National Defense Industrial Association, Program Management Institute and AFCEA International.

He is also a Global SOF Foundation member. Freeland has an active Top Secret SCI Eligible security clearance, and he received his bachelor’s degree in History from the American Military University and is a Certified Project Management Professional (PMP).