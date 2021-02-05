Unanet

Interagency Cyber Group Releases Document to Educate Public on Ransomware

Nichols Martin February 5, 2021 News, Technology

Ransomware Threats

The National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force (NCIJTF), a partnership between multiple security and intelligence agencies, has published a new fact sheet made to educate the masses on ransomware threats. Subject matter experts from across more than 15 government agencies contributed their input to develop the fact sheet under NCIJTF, the FBI said Thursday.

Ransomware is a type of malware that forcefully encrypts a victim's computer files and demands monetary payment to restore user access. NCIJTF is tasked to disseminate information on cyber threats, and therefore works to educate the masses about issues such as ransomware.

The U.S. government has placed concern on how ransomware attacks can delay critical operations of public safety networks and state and local agencies.

