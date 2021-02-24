Jessica Rosenworcel Issues Draft Order for FCC’s Mid-Band Spectrum Auction for 5G Access

Jessica Rosenworcel Acting Chairwoman FCC

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plans to auction off mid-band spectrum access to support 5G implementation throughout the continental U.S. Jessica Rosenworcel, acting chairwoman of the FCC, released a draft order seeking to free up 100 megahertz in the 3.45-3.55 GHz band for federal and nonfederal use, FCC said Tuesday.

In addition to supporting low-latency network services and a potential $1.5 trillion market, the Auction 110 initiative is also meant to drive the transition to the 2.9-3.0 GHz band for radiolocation operators that do not fall under the federal government.

The auction comes as part of efforts to comply with the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which tasks the FCC to establish competitive bidding procedures for licensing 3.45 GHz band access by the year’s end.

“We need to deliver the 5G that the American people were promised,” said Rosenworcel. “That means a 5G that is fast, secure, resilient, and—most importantly—available across the country.”

The adoption of Rosenworcel’s draft order will be discussed at the FCC’s March 17th Open Meeting. Bidding activities are scheduled for October 2021.