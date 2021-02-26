Unanet

Leigh Method on Proposed Defense Policy Updates for Contractors, Contingency Support

Brenda Marie Rivers February 26, 2021 News, Press Releases, Technology

Leigh Method on Proposed Defense Policy Updates for Contractors, Contingency Support
Leigh Method DOD

Leigh Method, deputy assistant secretary of the Department of Defense (DOD) for Logistics, has said that her office is looking to clarify defense policies involving contracted personnel, contingency operations and DOD-contractor responsibilities. 

Method said in a Federal News Network interview aired Thursday that the DOD seeks to modify rules in the Federal Register to define DOD contractors as part of the department’s total force. 

The new rules also seek to clarify DOD and contractor requirements such as pre-deployment health assessments, she added.

Speaking on operational support for deployed personnel, Method said that her office worked to help U.S. contractors overseas as well as international contractors in the country to return home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted that the recent rule changes highlight "the vital capabilities that our contractors bring to the battlefield.”

“So we really are about being good stewards of the taxpayer dollars,” said Method. “At the same time, while they’re essentially in our care or in our theater operating, we want to make sure we are doing right by them as an individual but also by the contract and the American public.”

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Gen. John Hyten

Gen. John Hyten: MDA Must Realign R&D Priorities With Core Mission

Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has said the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) must focus on next-generation concepts and align their capabilities with the core mission. He added that the MDA must revitalize collaboration with the Joint Requirements Oversight Council to inform requirements for air and missile defense. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved