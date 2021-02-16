Lockheed Martin Wins Contract to Support U.S. Army Combat Vehicle Protection System; David Rohall Quoted

Lockheed Martin

The U.S. Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a 36-month contract to support the integration and testing of the service branch’s combat vehicle protection system , which will increase warfighter safety and security from battlefield threats, the company reported on Tuesday. The company will provide its Modular Active Protection System (MAPS) base kit to support this effort.

"Lockheed Martin partnered with the U.S. Army in 2014 to develop MAPS as a safe and secure vehicle defense system that protects warfighters from a variety of anti-armor threats,” said David Rohall , program manager for Advanced Ground Vehicle Systems at Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin’s MAPS base kit supports the rapid integration of MAPS-compliant sensors and countermeasures. The system has been designed to protect combat vehicles and support future vehicle protection system capabilities.

MAPS features an open-architecture processor that will integrate vehicle sensors and countermeasures in a common framework to detect, track and defeat rocket-propelled grenades and anti-tank guided missiles.

“The MAPS base kit has proven itself in multiple live-fire demonstrations. We’re ready to support integration and testing on a variety of Army combat vehicles, the final step before the Army makes a formal decision on fielding this capability,” Rohall added.

Under the contract, Lockheed Martin will deliver five production-ready base kits with an option for up to 20. The company will support Army integration and testing on Abrams, Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle, Bradley and Stryker vehicles. The contract also covers the development of base kit support for vehicle protection capabilities beyond active protection.

About Lockheed Martin

