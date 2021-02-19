Maximus Supports COVID-19 Vaccination Programs; Bruce Caswell Quoted

Bruce Caswell President

Maximus has announced that the company is supporting seven state vaccination programs , including Calif., Colo., N.Y. and D.C., with COVID-19 vaccine information and hotline services, Maximus reported on Friday. As part of its support, Maximus will help answer common questions, address concerns about the vaccine, resolve complaints and coordinate vaccination appointments.

“We continue to expand our clinical-related services to support states with their vaccination programs and the CDC-INFO line to address individuals’ questions regarding vaccines,” said Bruce Caswell , president and CEO, Maximus and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Maximus has helped handle vaccination requests, reduce caller hold times and manage case backlogs. The company will continue its efforts to help states slow the spread of the pandemic and address public health needs.

“Getting the country on track for recovery is dependent on easing citizens’ concerns and the efficient administration of COVID-19 vaccines. Maximus is committed to helping states provide clear, reliable information and assistance to bolster public confidence and achieve wide adoption,” Caswell added.

Maximus currently supports states with their delivery of Unemployment Insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, state and local public health agencies with contact tracing, as well as Medicaid and human services agencies to manage essential services.

“By leveraging our cloud-based citizen engagement capabilities and public health qualifications, Maximus enables states to disseminate public health information and connect people with vaccines quickly and cost-effectively. Through our digital capabilities and engagement center expertise, we aim to provide an easy-to-navigate customer experience that offers transparency and promotes trust in government,” concluded Caswell.

Caswell recently spoke with ExecutiveBiz regarding how the company has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as enhancing workforce support, developing new technologies and supporting employment services.

ExecutiveBiz: What were the major contributing factors to your growth and success, in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic?

“One of the key findings for us, with COVID-19, is that our business model is extremely resilient. The basic functions that we perform for our government clients can be modified to address emergent needs in situations like a global pandemic.

We use tools that help navigate the complexity of these programs and policies. The additional finding was that we could deliver much of that from home as well. We had an opportunity with COVID-19 to rearrange the components that underpin our business to create new solutions. That led to the opportunity to work with a large number of states on their pandemic response, including on unemployment insurance programs and contact tracing and disease investigation.”