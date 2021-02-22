MDA Anticipates Next Generation Interceptor Contract Award This Month

Missile Defense

The Pentagon is keeping the Next Generation Interceptor (NGI) program on track by allowing the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to push ahead with its plans to award potential five-year design and development contracts to two defense contractors this month.

NGI replaces the Redesigned Kill Vehicle program and seeks to modernize the ground-based missile defense platform to protect the U.S. from incoming missile threats. RKV was canceled in August 2019 due to technical issues.

Boeing, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin are leading three industry teams that are competing for the two contracts. Northrop is collaborating with Raytheon Technologies, while Boeing is working with General Atomics’ electromagnetic systems. Lockheed has partnered with Aerojet Rocketdyne.

MDA “continues to adhere to established source selection processes as they evaluate each of the proposals and anticipates being ready for contract award this month,” Jessica Maxwell, a spokeswoman for the Department of Defense, said in an email. She added that DOD’s independent cost analysis unit should conclude its program estimate prior to the award.

MDA issued a solicitation for the NGI program in April 2020.