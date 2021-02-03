NCI Partners with Radford to Advance Mutually Beneficial Initiatives; Chuck Hicks Quoted

Chuck Hicks EVP

NCI Information Systems and Radford University have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to advance the goals and initiatives of both parties through joint academic, education and project-execution activities. Radford University president Brian Hemphill , Ph.D., and NCI EVP, COO and CFO Chuck Hicks signed the agreement on Jan. 5.

“This academic-industry alliance is going to present NCI with a student population that will have requisites in a curriculum that ties in well with our initiatives related to developing and expanding our artificial intelligence capabilities and other cutting-edge solutions,” Hicks said.

Under the MOU, states that Radford University and NCI will collaborate for research, emerging technology assessment, NCI contract support, workforce development, talent pipeline development and student and faculty exchanges.

In addition, the agreement will provide research collaboration opportunities between NCI and Radford University’s Artis College of Science and Technology , as well as emerging technology assessments, NCI contract support and Radford student and faculty engagement.

NCI has a strong focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and government defense contracts. Radford students have the opportunity to work on real-world challenges and develop solutions through collaboration with their faculty members, as well as NCI leaders.

The partnership will also offer students with paid internships with NCI, as well as cooperative education opportunities with the University’s Center for Career Talent Development. NCI staff will have opportunities for competency-based workforce development through Radford’s Vinod Chachra IMPACT Lab .

“Radford University is truly excited to have this unique opportunity to thoughtfully engage with NCI through this exciting initiative. It will be a significant step for our institution, and we will be a great partner with NCI for many years to come,” Hemphill said.