New Subcommittee to Tackle Issues on Cybersecurity, IT Systems

Cybersecurity Issues

Rep. James Langevin, D-R.I., and Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., have introduced a new subcommittee that will focus on various areas such as information technology, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

Formed and organized for the 117th Congress, the Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems will encompass policies on computer software acquisition, electronic warfare, electromagnetic spectrum, AI, science and technology programs, the Armed Services Committee said Wednesday.

The subcommittee will also tackle IT and cybersecurity operations and systems. Langevin is slated to lead the subcommittee as its chair.

"As technology continues to advance at an incredibly rapid rate – from artificial intelligence to biotechnology and everything in between – it is critical that the Armed Services Committee redoubles our efforts to bridge the gap between current capabilities and future requirements," said Langevin and Smith.

The two representatives noted the Intelligence and Emerging Threats and Capabilities Subcommittee funded defense research projects and implemented retention practices for science and engineering personnel.