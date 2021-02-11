NIST Releases FY 2021 Topics for SBIR Program

Small Business Innovation Research

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has unveiled the research areas for the first phase of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program in fiscal year 2021. The projects are required to validate and address NIST technical program areas associated with research topics under the program, the agency said Wednesday.

Selected applicants will receive up to $100,000 in funds to validate the technical merit and feasibility of the proposed research and development projects for commercialization. Qualified projects may receive additional funds in succeeding SBIR phases.

SBIR seeks to support research projects in an effort to ensure that the U.S. system of measurements is built on scientific and technical principles.

The research areas are: