NNSA-FBI Team Hosts Virtual Workshop on Radiological Threats; Jay Tilden Quoted

Radiological Threats

The National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and the FBI held a virtual training activity to raise awareness on nuclear and radiological threats to local and state public safety personnel.

The two-and-a-half hour Radiological Fundamentals, Preparedness, and Training event sought to guide the attendees in responding to various nuclear threats such as irradiated and contaminated environments, the Department of Energy said Tuesday.

The workshop covered the basic characteristics of radiation, danger levels as well as approaches on protecting the community from associated security risks.

"While many major metropolitan areas receive significant resources to contend with WMD threats, reaching mid-sized communities, including state and local entities that typically do not receive this type of training, deepens the Nation’s capabilities," said Jay Tilden, associate administrator and deputy undersecretary at NNSA's Office of Counterterrorism and Counterproliferation (CTCP).

CTCP seeks to host monthly workshops managed by the partnership across the year.