Ntiva Names Jim Wilson as President, COO; Steven Freidkin Quoted

Ntiva has appointed Jim Wilson as president and chief operating officer (COO), effective immediately, the company reported last week. Wilson has more than a decade and a half of experience in IT roles.

“At Ntiva, we have some of the best technical talent I have ever seen. They are committed to helping our clients use technology to reduce risk, achieve growth, and create more time to focus on what is most important to them,” said Wilson.

Wilson will assume responsibility for Central and Regional Operations, Sales, Marketing and Strategy. As president and COO, Wilson will be responsible for the overall performance and service delivery of the organization. He will report to the CEO, Steven Freidkin .

“Jim is a seasoned and trusted leader with a history of consistently delivering results,” said Freidkin. “We feel that Jim is uniquely qualified to drive the strategic prioritization, organizational transformation and operational excellence required for continued success as we enter the next chapter of growth.”

Before joining Ntiva, Wilson most recently served as the COO at Integration Partners , where he helped integrate multiple regional footprints and deliver world-class client service. He also improved all financial metrics, including revenue, gross profit, and EBITDA, while increasing company market share/valuation and expanding workforce productivity.

Prior to his tenure with Integration Partners, Wilson was a consulting sales executive with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), where he led all Consulting Solution Sales for Global/Enterprise Accounts in the Northeast US.

Within the Technology Services business unit, he was responsible for selling HP life-cycle consulting, integration and deployment services as well as hardware and software solutions for the complete HP portfolio.

“I’m honored to join this talented and agile team to help continue to build on the strong momentum established by Ntiva in the MSP market. Our unwavering focus on helping our clients grow with technology will continue to propel us forward,” Wilson added.