NTT DATA Teams with Spartan Medical to Deliver COVID-19 Services; Tim Conway Quoted

Tim Conway President

NTT DATA Services has collaborated with Spartan Medical to provide COVID-19 testing and tracing services to government agencies and public sector organizations, NTT DATA reported on Thursday. Colorado State University Pueblo (CSU Pueblo) will work with Spartan Medical and NTT DATA for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and other healthcare services.

“CSU Pueblo is an excellent example of the use of technology to help keep students in the classroom and athletes on the field. We’re thrilled to partner with Spartan Medical to make this happen for CSU Pueblo, and with the success of NTT DATA’s solution for COVID-19 testing we are now working on ways to support our government clients as well,” said Tim Conway president, Public Sector, NTT DATA Services and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient.

CSU Pueblo has leveraged NTT DATA’s technology to expand testing and contact tracing capabilities. The university has developed a HIPAA-compliant app to track and manage COVID-19 related data and activity, such as scheduling appointments, push notifications and capturing test results.

“With approximately 2,100 students and employees currently living, learning, and working on campus, CSU Pueblo is committed to ensuring everyone receives the benefits of in-person learning while keeping students, faculty and staff safe from the virus,” said Dr. Donna Souder Hodge , chief strategy officer and COVID-19 director, CSU Pueblo.

Spartan has been awarded multiple contracts with government agencies and public sector institutions to administer COVID-19 testing and safety measures. The company has integrated NTT DATA’s scheduling and self-assessment health platform to enable patients to schedule tests in advance and provide demographic information as required by the CDC.

With the success of NTT DATA’s scheduling solution for COVID-19 testing the company is now working to support government clients to schedule citizens for vaccines. “By adopting a customer-centric approach and using technology from NTT DATA to stream-line our COVID-19 testing services, we have developed a model that is both user-friendly and rapidly scalable to other institutions across the United States,” said Vince Proffitt , president of Spartan Medical.

Tim Conway received his 2021 Wash100 Award for driving NTT DATA's expansion of federal health digital service offerings and helping federal and state governments implement technologies for enhanced customer experience. Conway's efforts to increase the company's footprint in the government contracting area positioned him as a top GovCon executive to consider in 2021.

To vote for Conway as your favorite executive of this year's Wash100 selection, visit wash100.com to cast your TEN votes, learn more about the history of the award and read the 2021 Wash100 Award executive profiles.