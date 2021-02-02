NuWave Merges with PCI to Form BigBear.ai; Reggie Brothers Quoted

Reggie Brothers CEO BigBear.ai

NuWave Solutions and PCI Strategic Management have merged to form BigBear.ai , NuWave reported on Tuesday. BigBear.ai will be led by CEO Dr. Reggie Brothers , former CEO of NuWave, GovCon Expert and 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, and Sean Battle , vice chairman and chief strategy officer, who co-founded PCI and served as CEO.

"This combination is a game changer for the industry," said Brothers. "BigBear.ai offers unmatched artificial intelligence, analytics, cyber and data management tools tailored specifically to the national security communities, giving our customers 'decision dominance.’”

With the merger, the combined companies will provide high-end capabilities across the data and digital spectrum to deliver information superiority and decision support.

BigBear.ai will provide a comprehensive suite of solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, advanced analytics, offensive and defensive cyber, data management, cloud solutions, digital engineering and systems integration.

"As a disruptor in national security information technology, BigBear.ai is truly transforming decision making at the most critical level," said Battle. "With our depth of capabilities and scale, BigBear.ai is well-equipped to take on the biggest challenges in defense and the U.S. Federal Government. We are excited for what lies ahead."

The new company will also deliver advanced technology solutions to analyze information, manage risk and solve complex problems, which will enable better decision making for its customers, including the U.S. Intelligence Community , Department of Defense and federal government.

"As the future battlefield and technology landscape continues to evolve, the U.S. Government will be forced to adapt and rapidly respond to its adversaries," said Kirk Konert, partner at AEI . "BigBear.ai's tools and capabilities will help solve these complex issues that challenge our national security."